INTERVIEW: Lt. Gov. Brad Little talks education, healthcare spending

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Lieutenant Governor and gubernatorial candidate Brad Little gave the latest update on his campaign during an interview with KID NewsRadio on Tuesday, September 25.

Little addressed his approach to a shifting political and cultural scene in Idaho and across the nation.

“One of my favorite sayings from the ranch, which is very applicable to business is, ‘Change is inevitable; adaptation and survival are optional,'” Lieutenant Governor Brad Little told KID NewsRadio. “With the rate of change that’s taken place in the world and the economy, and in our lives, and our families, you have to change. It’s a part of life. You want to hang onto close, those values that make you what you are, that identify you, those principles. But, then you have to adapt to change.”

Some of the things Little said he hopes to do if elected governor include addressing education in Idaho and the cost of healthcare.

“Education is the number one priority,” Little said. “What I think is really important is that we have more career technical options for those kids, so that, those kids that decide not to go on to get an associate’s or a bachelor’s degree will have the skills where they can comfortably plan for retirement and support their families.”

Healthcare is also on the forefront of Idaho politics as voters prepare to vote on Medicaid expansion in November.

“We’ve got to get the cost of healthcare down,” Little said. “We had the most affordable health care of, you know, insurance for an individual of practically any place in the country until the Affordable Care Act passed. You know, we kind of, everybody kind of waited around to see about this repeal and replace from us that our friends told us about and when we saw that couldn’t happen because of the, you know, the filibuster in the Senate. Now we have to have a more affordable insurance for those people that have been priced out of the market.”

Little also addressed several questions from the City Club of Idaho Falls during a luncheon on Tuesday, September 25. The audio of that luncheon has been provided below, courtesy KISU.