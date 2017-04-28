INTERVIEW: Local crisis center talks about Child Abuse Prevention Month

Kimber Tower and Ashley Stallings work at the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, Idaho. Kimber works as the Director of Child Services Coordinator and Forensic interviewer. She works with children who are victims of abuse. Ashley is the Lead Child Advocate at the Center and helps families who come to the center.

Both Kimber and Stallings spoke with Cala Curtis on the KID Newsradio about Child Abuse Prevention Month, what Idaho law says about reporting child abuse and what parents and grandparents can do to help teach their children about preventing abuse.

It’s a civic duty many Idahoans might be unaware of.

According to Section 16-1605 of Idaho code, every person in Idaho is required to report child abuse to law enforcement.

“Everyone in the state of Idaho is a court mandated reporter,” Kimber Towers, Director of Child Services Coordinator and Forensic Interviewer at the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, Idaho said. “All of us. If you see it, if you suspect it, it’s on you to report and it’s not hard to report.”

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month according to the United States Department of Health and Welfare. Bringing awareness to the issue Tower said, can also decrease the rates of abuse.

“Child abuse is happening whether we talk about it or not,” Tower said. “It’s something we need to look straight in the face and say ‘OK, this is here, it’s not okay.’ We can all help, we can be a part of stopping this problem.”

According to the American Society of Positive Welfare for Children (American SPCC), approximately five children die a day from child abuse. Of those who die as a result of abuse, 49.4 percent are under one-years-old.

But, child abuse isn’t just a nationwide issue, Tower said.

“It does still happen here [in Southeast Idaho] and I think that sometimes that’s part of the problem,”

Tower said. “It’s similar to domestic violence where we say, ‘but they’re such a nice family, or he’s such a great guy, she’s so wonderful.’ Sometimes people can put a great facade up, that doesn’t mean things aren’t happening and it’s not okay.”

Reporting child abuse or suspicions of child abuse is a simple process Tower said. Local law enforcement or even calling the United States Department of Health and Welfare of the best options.

“You’re not asking for people to come with their pitchforks and torches to someone’s house,” Tower said. You’re asking for a service to be done when you make a report.”

Feeling nervous or apprehensive about reporting abuse is a common feeling, even amongst those who work directly with victims.

“You often hear, “I don’t want to ruin someone’s life,” Tower said. “If there’s nothing there, it’s okay if it’s not abuse, it’s going to be okay. And at least you’ve helped make sure a child’s safe and if something is happening, you haven’t just protected one child, you’ve most likely protected many other children down the road.”

Ashley Stallings, Lead Child Advocate for the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, says parents and grandparents should start talking with their children about avoiding abuse as young as eight-years-old.

“You want to be the one that is informing your kids of what those things are, what sex is, what those types of things are,” Stallings said. “You don’t want an offender or someone else teaching your kids those concepts.”

Stallings says the topic may be uncomfortable or even scary to parents, but thanks to free resources at sites like safersmarterfamilies.org can be rewarding and empowering for everyone involved.

Both Tower and Stallings agree, whether it’s having starting that conversation with a child or reporting abuse, it’s never too late to start.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Tower said. “If you know a kid isn’t safe, say something. If you haven’t had a conversation with your child or children that you spend time with, talk to them. Let them know you will help keep them safe.”

FULL TRANSCRIPT

CALA: Good morning, Cala Curtis and Mike Adams in studio. Neal Larson is off today and we have a great segment, I’ve been looking forward to this for a while because it’s such an important topic. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and joining us in studio, two women who work at the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg. Kimber Tower is the Director of Child Services Coordinator and Forensic Interviewer and Ashley Stallings is the Lead Child Advocate.

Good morning to you both!

KIMBER/ASHLEY: Good morning!

CALA: Good to have you here! These are two amazing women who do some really, really phenomenal work in our community and they really work as a team. Ashley is the advocate who works with the family and helps them through the process and Kimber is the person who talks to the kids about what’s happened to them and then of course, law enforcement and sometimes Child Protective Services, watch in on those interviews and then they just both gather the information to keep kids safe.

So, Kimber and I are friends on Facebook and one day, Neal and I had just gotten off the air. Neal and I had just been doing a show, I can’t even, I honestly cannot remember what the political issue was but, it was some kind of…weird, one of those bills that’s kind of interesting to talk about, but probably honestly have almost zero effect on me or people in my community personally and I happened to run across a post that Kimber had made on Facebook about child abuse and some statistics and it was really alarming and I thought, “Here we had debated for an hour about something that probably doesn’t effect of a lot of people and yet, we so often don’t talk about child abuse.” So, I wanted to have both of you in so, thank you for being here.

Kimber, maybe we should just start with you. What do you wish people would recognize and understand about child abuse in our area?

KIMBER: I think the most important thing for people to recognize is child abuse is happening whether we talk about it or not. In fact, if we talk about it, we know the rates could get lower. It’s something we need to look straight in the face and say ‘OK, this is here, it’s not okay,’ We can all help, we can be a part of stopping this problem.”

CALA: Well, the thing is, I think most of us look around and we live in such a wonderful area with great families and there’s a big religious influence and maybe we think, “Nah, it probably doesn’t happen here.” Not true?

KIMBER: Yeah and that’s absolutely not true. It does still happen here and I think that sometimes that’s part of the problem. It’s similar to domestic violence where we say, ‘but they’re such a nice family, or he’s such a great guy, she’s so wonderful.’ Sometimes people can put a great facade up, that doesn’t mean things aren’t happening and it’s not okay.

A lot of times children come forward and try and tell us what’s going on and we don’t always hear it and sometimes we don’t want to hear it

And something I’ve learned and I think Ashley would agree with this is we should believe children, they don’t have a lot of reasons to lie to us. In fact, the rates for children lying about abuse is hovering around two to four percent.

That’s lower than people that lie about theft or about vandalism. It is very low and it’s because children don’t have a good reason to lie and when they do lie, they’re typically lying about it because they’re protecting their abuser because it’s most often someone they know and love.

CALA: We were talking before we came on about Idaho, in Idaho everybody, it’s mandatory that anybody report child abuse, correct?

KIMBER: Yes.

CALA: And I think a lot of us just think that’s just for teachers and doctors.

KIMBER: Yes, everyone in the state of Idaho is a court mandated reporter. All of us. If you see it, if you suspect it, it’s on you to report and it’s not hard to report. You can report by contacting your local law enforcement agency, or you can contact the Department of Health and Welfare. They have a central intake, you call, the phone number is online, it’s very easy to reach. Either one of those, all you have to do is call one of them and you have done your due diligence.

CALA: So, but a lot of people might say, “It’s not my place, I don’t want to get involved, maybe I’m misunderstanding what I’m seeing here.”

KIMBER: Right and a lot of people do, “I don’t want to be a bad neighbor, you know, what if I make a mistake,” and all of that is understandable, we worry about that, everybody does because you often hear, “I don’t want to ruin someone’s life.” But, what about that child? You’re not asking for people to come with their pitchforks and torches to someone’s house. You’re asking for a service to be done when you make a report. You’re asking law enforcement, Health and Welfare to conduct an investigation and just do a service. If there’s nothing there, it’s okay if it’s not abuse, it’s going to be okay. And at least you’ve helped make sure a child’s safe and if something is happening, you haven’t just protected one child, you’ve most likely protected many other children down the road.

CALA: Ashley, I know you’re involved in a program that teaches some safety tips to kids at school. Maybe, tell us a little bit about that and the kinds of things you’re letting kids know about.

ASHLEY: Yeah so, I’m mostly in elementary schools right now. I teach a sexual abuse prevention curriculum called Safer, Smarter Kids. The thing I love about this program is that it has a cartoon, songs that go along with it, it’s a very non-threatening, non-scary way for these kids to learn these skills that just empower them to speak up. It talks a lot about, if you feel uncomfortable or icky, who do you tell? Who are your trusted grown up buddies? That’s the word we use and so, it just empowers these kids that if anything happens to them, it doesn’t necessarily have to be sexual abuse, but if anything happens to them that makes them feel uncomfortable, that they should tell someone. That’s kind of the basis of this program.

CALA: So is this a program, like is in all the schools in eastern Idaho? I mean, how do schools get a curriculum like this implemented?

ASHLEY: So, right now I’m just teaching at one elementary school in Clark County, (Wincross?) Elementary School. We’re just focusing on the second grade, that’s kind of what we piloted with. We thought that was a great age to start with. If school districts are interested, I have a presentation that I do and I could go to the school district and present to them because I know it can be a scary topic. I mean, when you say sexual abuse, that’s a scary thing for parents and educators to hear. But, if they watch, if they have a chance to see the program, to watch what we do, they’ll see that it isn’t scary at all to these kids and these kids love it.

CALA: So, maybe we should talk about for a minute, you know parents and grandparents. You both have children so maybe you had the same experience, you both have sons. When my son was getting into like, the little scouts and in the scout book you had to like fill out some information and then there was this two or three pages about that kind of thing, like things to watch out for and about being safe and I think it was supposed to focus on child sexual abuse if I remember correctly. It said, “Ask your child these questions, have this conversation with your kid.” He was eight and I was like, “Um, I don’t know,” I felt so unqualified and unprepared and we all want our kid to be safe, but we don’t know how we should talk to our kids about it. So, I guess, what are kind of the tips for parents and grandparents to talk to the kids and to try to keep our kids safe?

ASHLEY: Well, I think eight is actually a great age, I mean, I think even younger as long as it’s age appropriate, right? You don’t want to scare a kid, you don’t want to go into too much. But, even younger are those conversations of, “What’s a safe secret? What’s an unsafe secret?” Like a safe secret is a surprise party or when you bought a present for someone and you don’t want to tell them. You know, an unsafe secret is something that makes us uncomfortable or might hurt us or hurt someone else. You know and those are conversations that you can have with little, little kids and that kind of just, gives them a foundation for as they grow up, to have more detailed conversations. But, we recommend eight is a great age to really have those kind of in-depth conversations with your kids. You want to be the one that is informing your kids of what those things are, what sex is, what those types of things are. You don’t want an offender or someone else teaching your kids those concepts. So, eight is a great age.

CALA: So, if you’re a parent and you have a child that’s older than the age of eight, maybe this is a good thing to think about, “Okay, maybe today’s the day the day we have this,” maybe it’s uncomfortable, but it’s so important.

ASHLEY: It is important and it is uncomfortable and there are some great resources online. With the Safer, Smarter Kids program, we work a lot with the parents. We send home a parent letter with every single lesson that gives parent tips on what, how they can talk about what we talked about today in the classroom. Safersmarterfamilies.org is a great place, it’s free and they give lots of age appropriate ways to talk to your kids, so that’s a great website to go to if you want to have that conversation, but aren’t sure where to start with your kids.

CALA: That’s really, really good advice. Kimber, let’s talk for a minute about the Family Crisis Center. You guys recently received a grant and you purchased a new photo system which, I didn’t even recognize, I guess, that you would need a photo, a system to take photographs, but of course you have to document the abuse for a future court case. So, can you talk about this new system and how important that will be to your work?

KIMBER: Well yes, we’re actually just beyond thrilled that we got this. We are only the second agency in the state of Idaho to have this equipment. Boise is the other location and there are agencies all around the state that are actually writing grants hoping to get the same equipment because then we’ll all be working together.

The way it works is we have some trained medical professionals. We actually work with Seasons Medical and they are pediatric SANE group and they are trained specifically to help victims of sexual abuse. They do work with other children who have been abused, but that is kind of their specific thing.

It’s called The Cortex Flow and it’s really an amazing camera system, the pictures it can take are just up close, very detailed. As many people, if you don’t know, you should know, that part of your body heals like your mouth. So, when we’re talking about sexual abuse, if you bite the inside of your mouth, you know how, it will heal quickly. Well, that’s how that part of your body also heals. So, you have to take pictures within a certain time frame to get that evidence a lot of times. You can look later on, but we talk about, as quickly as we know about something that’s happened, you want to get in there, get them a medical exam and just see if there’s something there. You document it, we have a state expert in Boise, Doctor Cox, who can help us because of this system we use that they also use, he can look at our photographs and kind of tell us what we see and then that’s something a medical professional can get on the stand and testify and help keep kids safe.

CALA: I’m shaking my head because it’s so heartbreaking that we need this kind of technology, but it’s so necessary bceause this is the only way, I mean you have to have the documentation in order to put somebody away for hurting a child in this way.

KIMBER: Yes and well, something that’s sad about that is, you know, when children come and talk to me and tell me what happens, we know that’s, we know we need more. We have to corroborate this information and that’s law enforcement’s job, that’s Health and Welfare’s job. But, this medical exam, sometimes it’s something that gives that DNA evidence or the photographic evidence we need to help protect these children.

CALA: Wow. So, Kimber, you’re a mom, you’re a child advocate, you’re married to somebody in law enforcement. So with all of that background, what do you wish our listeners would know or take from this interview today about child abuse.

KIMBER: I think I would say, it is, it’s never too late to do the right thing. If you know a kid isn’t safe, say something, if you haven’t had a conversation with your child or children that you spend time with, talk to them. Let them know you will help keep them safe.

If you are someone who is abusing a child, stop. There are resources, there are abuser programs, there’s, there are ways to get help.

CALA: Alright, Kimber Tower and Ashley Stallings, thank you both so much for being here with us this morning.