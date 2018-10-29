INTERVIEW: Lieutenant Governor Little talks Medicaid expansion, elections

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Lieutenant Governor Brad Little.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Lieutenant Governor and gubernatorial candidate Brad Little talked about his stance on Medicaid expansion on Friday, October 26.

Little, who faced some criticism for not clearly answering moderators at an Idaho Public Television debate when asked about how he planned to vote on Medicaid expansion on November 6, told KID NewsRadio his reason for not giving a solid stance is two fold. One reason has to do with a larger national effort to reform healthcare, and the other focuses on how he would work with the Idaho legislature.

“There’s a big lawsuit in Texas and that we actually think it could be decided which would unwind the Affordable Care Act, which would mean that the share the state has to pick up if we expand, it’s going to go way up,” Little said. “As the person that’s going to be proposing the budget to the legislature, I don’t think that I should make a commitment until I know what the rules are going to be.”

Back at home, Little also said he knows if the measure passes he will need to work with the Idaho legislature on implementing it and wants the process to be as smooth as possible.

“There are a lot of legislators that have concerns about it, and I want to show up in a position to be able to work through this to get it done,” Little said. “I pledged to implement it, but I also, you know, the language of the initiative is the Director of Health and Welfare will make all these proposals. I want to be in a position to where as I work with the director of the Department of Health and Welfare, I can get it through the legislature.”

When it comes to helping those Idahoans who find themselves in the coverage gap, Little emphasized he has continually stated he wants to do something to help that population and will uphold what voters decide in November.

“I have said over and over, I want to do something about the people in the gap, and I will implement a Medicaid expansion if the people vote for it,” Little said.

The election is Tuesday, November 6.