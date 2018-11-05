INTERVIEW: Kristin Collum clarifies volunteer harassment claims

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Just days before the elections, Democratic candidate for Idaho’s lieutenant governor is clarifying accusations surrounding a campaign volunteer.

On Tuesday, October 30, the Idaho Republican Party released an email alleging a volunteer on Collum’s campaign bore extreme similarities to an individual who has been intensely attacking Republican candidate Janice McGeachin on social media.

“‘Patch Eudor’ appears to be an alias for Jerry Decime, a man Collum somewhat grandly calls her “‘Chief Security Officer’ on her campaign website,” according to the Idaho Republican Party. “Patch Eudor has been harassing and posting photos, manipulated images and screeds about McGeachin on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and elsewhere online. Eudor’s posts and comments indicate fervent support for Collum. His behavior ranges from crude and misogynistic to near defamatory.”

Collum told KID NewsRadio Jerry Decime and Patch Eudor are not the same people, and Decime has received severe harrassment in response to the accusations lodged by the Idaho Republican Party.

“They’re not the same person,” Collum said. “Jerry’s been harassed and gotten phone calls. Even his young daughter has now been, somebody’s been trying to take over a web account of hers. His parents have gotten calls. It’s really scary. He’s pretty shaken up and this is a volunteer. So, you know, it’s hard on my staff to keep the faith and keep going when he’s being harassed like that.”

