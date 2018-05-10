INTERVIEW: Julianne Young talks about bid for Idaho legislature

Listen to KID Newsradio’s interview with Julianne Young

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Julianne Young talked with KID Newsradio on Thursday, May 10 about her bid for Idaho Legislative District 31B.

Young entered the race as a political newcomer, but said she’s found a pretty strong support base and said she raised almost $25,000 in campaign funds from the district’s voters.

“We have had a really strong campaign,” Julianne Young, candidate for Idaho Legislative District 31B, told KID Newsradio. “We have ordered 500 signs and we have run out. We’ve raised close to $25,000, most of it from within Bingham County in just the few short weeks that we’ve had. We’ve had great, strong, community support and our message is really resonating.”

Initially, Young was recognized for her stanch opposition to her opponent’s effort to update Idaho’s sex education laws. While the bill ultimately died, Young maintains her position on both sex education laws in Idaho and other political topics where she and Representative Van Orden differ.

“I’ve disagreed with a lot of things that Representative Van Orden has done in her time in office,” Young said. “I disagreed with her vote to implement Obamacare to the state health care exchange. I had concerns about her vote against the religious liberty amendment that would have exempted employers from providing abortion coverage if they had religious objections to that and I disagreed with her stance on Common Core. So, those are some of the the things that we pointed to and issues that I am definitely passionate about as well.”

As to those who worry about Young leaving behind 10 kids for four months each year to tend to legislative duties, if elected, she said her family is not only prepared for the potential sacrifice, but is also very supportive.

“My oldest now is 23, I actually have three who are graduated and out of the home and I have a wide range of ages among my children,” Young said. “So, I don’t have a tiny baby anymore and I have really strong extended family support before we made the decision to run. I had already discussed the issue with my extended family and we have just really strong support and my kids are on board and this has really been something that our family has worked together on and grown through and I believe that in the end, my family will grow and benefit from my willingness to step forward and serve right now.”

The primary election is Tuesday, May 15.