INTERVIEW: Jeffrey Addicot on fighting terrorism, immigration debate

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeffrey Addicot, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, Professor of Law and Director for the Center for Terrorism Law at St. Mary’s University in Texas

WASHINGTON D.C. — Jeffrey Addicot, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, law professor and Director of the Center for Terrorism Law at St. Mary’s University in Texas, discussed the current state of the immigration debate and the battle against terrorism, on Wednesday, September 5.



Addicot told KID NewsRadio the United States is seeing significant progress in it’s efforts to combat terrorism. Recent data, Addicot said, shows a decline in the number of jihadists arrested by the FBI and prosecuted by the Department of Justice; results, he said, that can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s approach to counter terrorism.

“It’s been cut in half and that is directly attributable, in my opinion, to the mission that President Trump gave our military when he first took office,” Addicot said. “I always tell people look, just don’t listen to the president. If you want to listen to him, listen to him with your eyes, you know, what is he doing?”

President Trump’s actions and the results, Addicot said, aren’t just restricted to combating terrorism. Despite intense negative coverage from many in the press and politics, President Trump is accomplishing a lengthy wish list for many Republicans.

“The things that he’s doing…have only [been] dreamed about for decades and decades,” Addicot said. “Strength in military, lowering taxes, getting rid of regulations, securing the border and doing things that, all the things he can within his power to make that happen.”

Looking ahead, it’s vital President Trump and other leaders in Washington keep that momentum going especially when it comes to immigration, Addicot said. Immigration and counter terrorism are connected in many ways, he said, and fighting terrorism abroad also means securing the borders at home.

“We had an individual that was prosecuted in a San Antonio federal court, a member of al Shabaab,” Addicot said, “He made it very clear before he invoked his Miranda rights, ‘Yeah, I’ve been smuggling people across that that basically are jihadist.’ We know that we have had individuals that have crossed the border. Now, none of them can be traced to a significant attack on the homeland, and so, you know, the problem is that many people won’t do anything until tragically we have a significant attack on the homeland as we saw with 9/11.”