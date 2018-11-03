INTERVIEW: Janice McGeachin talks addresses security detail questions

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Janice McGeachin

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Republican candidate for lieutenant governor says accusations about her bringing an alleged security detail to a recent debate are false.

“It’s been mischaracterized by some people and it’s silly the deal they’re trying to make about this,” McGeachin told KID NewsRadio. “I was on the [GOP tour] bus and I had some friends and supporters who were veterans and they offered their support, ‘Is there any way we can help you in this campaign,’ and I said, ‘Sure, I could use a ride from Caldwell to Boise for the debate.’ So, they offered some support and I welcome their support.”

McGeachin said she didn’t expect more than one or two people, but five people showed up to give her a ride to her debate.

“They were veterans,” McGeachin said. “They are my friends. They support me. I was happy to have them be there and I had previously mentioned the fact to them that my campaign has received some harassment from supporters of my opponent and they wanted to just be there to help me, you know, be there for me. That’s what it was. It wasn’t a security deal.”

