INTERVIEW: Jackson photographer publishes eclipse guidebook for locals and visitors

Aaron Linsdau is a Jackson resident and photographer. He also works as a motivational speaker and is known for his trips to the Antarctic and skiing trips across Yellowstone in the dead of winter. Aaron joined Neal Larson on KID Newsradio to talk about his latest publication “Idaho Total Eclipse Guide,” and how people can best view and photograph the eclipse.

Listen to the full interview below:

JACKSON, Wyoming — Just over two months before the Great American Eclipse passes over southeastern Idaho, Aaron Linsdau says he’s making plans and back-up plans to see and photograph the eclipse.

“It’s a one shot deal,” Aaron Linsdau, photographer and author of Idaho Total Eclipse Guide told KID Newsradio. “The next time the total eclipse will pass over this area is in 2252.”

Part of his preparations is writing and publishing a book entitled Idaho Total Eclipse Guide. The book covers locations across the state, gives safety viewing protocol and explains how people can best view and photograph the eclipse.

“It’s actually much more complex than people understand about photographing the eclipse,” Linsdau said.

But, the book isn’t just for photographers. The guidebook also gives information about safely viewing the eclipse.

One tip explains the value of timing.

“When you’re photographing the eclipse right before totality, you’re still looking at the sun and that’s a huge thing to think about,” Linsdau said. “Even though the moon is covering most of the sun, even if there’s only one percent of the sun still visible, it will still torch and damage your eyes.”

When it comes to photography, Linsdau says people need to outfit their cameras with special filters easily found on Amazon.

“Once the totality happens, you can actually take that filter off, take those sexy solar eclipse glasses off and then watch the total eclipse completely without any filters on there at all,” Linsdau said. “We’ve actually had people who made the mistake of leaving those glasses on during the totality for that two [minutes]…you’ve got to be really careful because as soon as the sun peaks out, you’ve got to get the filters back on your camera, filters back on your eyes and go for it.”

But, for the average person, Linsdau says they shouldn’t worry about photographing the eclipse because of the complex nature of the task. He says people can easily rely on professional photographs since the event is widely known and anticipated.

“Most people, if you’re so absorbed photographing the eclipse, that means you’re not watching and experiencing the eclipse,” Linsdau said.

Often, the eclipse forces people to turn on headlights on cars, street lamps come on and in some cases, specators may scream in fear.

“Nothing bad will happen, you will have this primeval fear well up in you,” Linsdau said, adding bright stars and the night sky will be visible in ways people normally don’t get to experience.

“All you have to do is have a clear sky and hope there’s no smoke from a fire obscuring the sky,” Linsdau said.

For more information about Linsdau’s book, visit the Museum of Idaho, the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce or look on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.