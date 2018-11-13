INTERVIEW: ISU Interim Athletic Director Pauline Thiros talks university sports programs

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Pauline Thiros

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State University interim athletic director Pauline Thiros could be dropping the interim from her title as she throws her hat in the ring for a more permanent position.

“In our initial conversations about serving as interim, [President Kevin Satterlee and I] had discussed that it would be a true interim position,” Pauline Thiros told KID NewsRadio. “I was willing to accept no matter what because I love athletics and these are my people, this is what I’m passionate about, so my only thinking was that as long as he was going to allow me to get a position and make meaningful changes and swing for the fences for as long as I had the opportunity, I was all in.”

Since then, Thiros has overseen successes on the fields and courts of Idaho State University’s athletic programs, prompting President Satterlee to reconsider the stipulation that Thiros only serve as a temporary director.

“I think that [President Satterlee] just realized we were making a very good team, was pleased with some of the changes that were happening and the pace with which we are moving forward and felt like it should be a consideration,” Thiros said. “So, I’m very happy to throw my hat in the ring. I’m grateful to him.”

While the process and search for a new athletic director continues, with Thiros on the list of potential candidates, Thiros said she plans to keep on improving the athletics at Idaho State University.

“I think it was just really important to raise expectations within the department to let our coaches and student athletes know that we needed to make decisions based on what was going to make our programs the most competitive, not based upon, you know, limitations of the budget because the state institutions, there are always limitations with budget,” Thiros said. “I really wanted to know in an immediate way what our coaches and student athletes needed in order to be successful so that we could set a strategy and set to getting some of those things.”