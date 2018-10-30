INTERVIEW: George Morrison talks bid for Idaho Legislature

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Legislative candidate George Morrison is hoping to unseat Idaho District 33B Representative Bryan Zollinger in the midterm elections on November 6.

The race is unique, however, where many candidates would choose to sling mud as election day nears, Morrison praised the virtues of his opponent.

“Bryan’s a nice man,” Morrison told KID NewsRadio. “He’s got a nice family, young guy. It’s the kind of people, his age, I’d love to see the legislature go that way.”

Morrison said he feels running for the seat fulfills many purposes. In addition to having opposition to spur accountability, Morrison said he wants to bring compromise and workability to Idaho’s government.

“We need compromise,” Morrison said. “We need new ideas. We need people to get together. Everything is not yes or no. Very few things are yes and no, or black and white. So, we need to work at trying to get fresh ideas from all sides. I’m willing to listen to anybody.”

When it come to Medicaid expansion, Morrison said he supports the measure and it’s potential to help those who are stuck in the health coverage gap.

“I’m very much in favor of it,” Morrison said. “I think there’s people that are working hard and still struggling…those kind of people, there’s a lot of them are in what we call the gap, and I’d like to see that fixed.”

Passing the voter initiative, he added, could present an infusion of opportunity for rural hospitals.

“Rural hospitals will benefit immensely,” and a lot of those are struggling because of their emergency care and things that are costing them money and Prop 2 will take care of some of those things.”