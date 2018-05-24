INTERVIEW: First responder agencies grapple with school shooting response protocols

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Guy Bliesner

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — As mass shootings continue to dominate the headlines, the United States continues to see division and disagreement on issues surrounding these tragedies.

Gun control vs. gun rights, arming teachers vs. gun free zones, stronger gun registration laws, banning assault weapons, inflated statistics, the struggle of knowing one person to die is one too many, protests, sit-ins and the list goes on.

In the midst of this is another budding discussion, this one between first responders. In a meeting held in Boise on Tuesday, May 22, firefighters, educators and law enforcement met to begin a dialogue about a continued effort to minimize, if not completely eliminate deaths in these mass shootings.

“I’m not even sure it’s a disagreement right now because the discussion hasn’t taken place,” Guy Bliesner, school safety analyst for the Idaho Office of School Saftey and Security, told KID Newsradio. “The issue becomes that our law enforcement brothers and sisters who are tasked with school safety, generally school resource officers, are looking and doing some things that maybe cause a concern for our fire folks and that discussion hasn’t taken place or is just beginning to take place in Idaho.”

Bliesner said the issue best explained with the recent shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. In the initial reports of the shooting, many believed the shooter pulled the fire alarm to draw out more victims. This information, Bliesner said, is false. Instead, smoke from the gun triggered a smoke detector, thus activating a fire alarm causing people to evacuate. Rather than using it as a major opportunity to continue to shoot, Bliesner said the shooter instead tossed his gun and evacuated with the crowds.

But, this line of thought has prompted some in law enforcement to suggest large groups shouldn’t evacuate if a fire alarm is sounded unless it’s known to be a planned drill. Naturally, this idea is concerning to fire crews who depend on the warning system to help save as many people as possible in the event of fire.

“The real problem is we don’t want to increase the potential from one threat vector while mitigating the threat from another,” Bliesner said.

How the conversation turns out, Bliesner said, remains to be seen.

“I think there will be a protocol that both accept,” Bliesner said. “I don’t think it will be completely satisfactory to either side because again, there are competing needs and they are, in some cases, diametrically opposed.”