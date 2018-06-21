INTERVIEW: FCC Chairman visits east Idaho, applauds rural Internet efforts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, is far from his office in Washington D.C. this week as he travels the Pacific Northwest working to shrink “the digital divide.”

“We want to make sure that every American who wants Internet access is able to get it and as everything in our daily lives increasingly relies on this technology…we want to make sure that we don’t leave rural Americans behind,” Aijt Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communication Commission, told KID NewsRadio.

During his tour through eastern Idaho, Chairman Pai visited Ammon, Idaho and applauded their efforts to bring high capacity fiber optic Internet to residents in the small town.

Thanks to Ammon, Idaho leaders, incl Technology Director Bruce Patterson & @AmmonMayor @SeanColetti, for sharing city’s unique model for deploying & operating dark fiber infrastructure & delivering high-speed internet to fast-growing town near Idaho Falls! https://t.co/dicXKp3cAw pic.twitter.com/Y2qjJlUEKB — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) June 21, 2018

“I think it’s very interesting and innovative,” Chairman Pai said. “I was peppering Mayor Coletti, Bruce Patterson, the technology director, with questions because I think it might be an interesting way forward for some of these smaller communities that are struggling with how to get some of this high capacity fiber into their communities and so, I look forward working with them and seeing what other innovative small communities around the country are doing.”