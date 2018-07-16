INTERVIEW: Father of missing Idaho teenager says son “is still out there”

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Allen Hall

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — It was a cold day in January when 16-year-old Jed Hall disappeared from his Idaho Falls home.

Five months later, authorities are still looking for the east Idaho teen. Early theories pointed to the teen potentially pulling a stunt seen in a popular TV show, “Hunted,” where contestants disappear for 28 days and receive a $250,000 prize for avoiding capture. Allen Hall said he found one of Jed’s notebook in the days following his disappearance detailing things to pack for survival.

“The location of [the notebook] led me to believe, he didn’t intend for it to be found,” Hall said. “In this notebook was a bunch of, you know, things he would take with him. Things, you know, actions that he might take to stay under, off-the-grid, under cover if you will….He took stuff with him that he could he camp if he needed to, he’s camped all time of the years, so camping in the winter, it’s, no problem. He didn’t necessarily take the gear that would be for that and that’s why, you know, the initial theory, well he’s camping up in the mountains, I didn’t ever believe that. He’d gone off someplace place, he did take gear that he could do that with.”

Hall said those early theories now seem less plausible since the 28 day mark came and went over President’s Day weekend, but he still believes his son is out there, surviving and living off-the-grid. The Idaho Falls Police Department says when Jed left he was driving a silver 2009 Nissan Versa hatchback with Idaho license plate number 8B EF732, and left a note threatening self-harm and armed with a handgun. But, Hall says he believes his son is out there, traveling and living off-the-grid.

“He’s still out there,” Hall said. “He’s had no interaction with the police because his name’s flagged, the vehicle is flagged. The vehicle has had no interaction with law enforcement anywhere, so it means he’s keeping his nose clean and not bumping into the law enforcement. So, that’s a good thing, so this is one of those cases that no one is good news. “

The Idaho Falls Police Department says they are still actively looking for Jed Hall, but need the help of the public to make any further progress.

“Our detectives are still actively investigating this case,” Holly Cook, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department, told KID NewsRadio. “Unfortunately, we have received very few leads. If anyone knows anything about where Jed could be, please say something. We encourage everyone to keep an eye out for him and his vehicle. We have high hopes that he’s out there and we hope the community can help us—and more importantly, help the Hall family—to bring Jed back home.”

As far as Hall is concerned, Jed is bound to pop up again.

“This is not what it sounded like at the very beginning and when so, it kind of, it hits the point that there’s not a darn thing, you can do about it and you can’t sit on the couch looking out the window,” Allen Hall told KID NewsRadio. “We’re going to carry on and when he pops back up, he’ll have a really interesting story to tell, several stories to tell.”