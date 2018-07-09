INTERVIEW: East Idaho POW*MIA board member weighs in on Idaho Falls controversy

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Hiedi Young, special liason with the board of directors with the POW*MIA organization in Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho — An east Idaho board member for the local chapter of the POW*MIA organization is weighing in on a recent controversy surrounding the City of Idaho Falls and the POW*MIA flag.

“I was actually a little bit confused about it,” Hiedi Young, a special liaison with the board of directors with the POW*MIA organization in Pocatello, told KID NewsRadio. “Ann Mills-Griffiths, who is the the chairman of the board for the POW*MIA National League families in Washington, she was actually the one that brought it to our attention and she said “Hey, are you guys aware this is happening?” She actually reached out to Mayor Casper personally and Mayor Casper responded back to her almost immediately.”

Young said it’s her understanding the POW*MIA flag was never actually removed from City Hall, despite a recommendation from Idaho Falls city attorney Randy Fife while the city reviews and revises it’s flag policy.

While few details are known about the reasoning behind the recommendation, some have speculated the effort might be part of a preventative action as other organizations with other flags may demand equal posting of their colors. But, Young said the POW*MIA flag is unique in it's position in the eyes of the federal government.

“Federal law [allows the flag] to fly under underneath the U.S. flag and it is the only flag that has that codification,” Young said. “So, I think that that’s important to know, this flag doesn’t just represent veterans, it specifically represents those unreturned veterans from all of our nation’s conflicts and wars, you know these thousands of families who are still waiting to receive answers from our government and still waiting for those family members to be accounted for, that is what that flag represents and so it’s not an issue flag…we don’t fly, we don’t fly that flag as a, “Hey, this is who we are,” thing. It is something that has a very specific meaning.”

The city council will meet during their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:30 PM on Thursday, July 12. KID NewsRadio will be there to report on the meeting and any potential updates on the city’s flag policy.