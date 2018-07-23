INTERVIEW: East Idaho newspaper publisher talks about upcoming changes at the Post Register

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Travis Quast

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An east Idaho newspaper will be undergoing significant changes in the coming weeks.

Travis Quast, publisher and president for the East Idaho Group for Adams Publishing, an organization that owns The Post Register, The Rexburg Standard Journal, The Idaho State Journal and others, is implementing several new physical and less noticeable changes to the Idaho Falls paper, the Post Register, in part of a effort to draw more readers to their platform.

” I think that’s the big transformation we went under probably 15 years ago,” Travis Quast told KID NewsRadio. “We used to have a deadline. Eleven o’clock at night, we put the paper to bed is what we used to call it, sent it to the press and that was the one deadline we worried about and now that need for information, what readers want, when they want it, it definitely has changed our cycle to where we’re really becoming a 24/7 newsroom and news operation.”

Some of the changes will include updating the Post Register’s website and removing the previous paywall to give the public more access to the paper’s content.

“The Post Register traditionally had a very hard pay wall, you need to be a subscriber, there are some sites that are completely wide open,” Quast said. “I think we’re going find ourselves eventually somewhere in the middle of that where the basic news of the day will be accessible and free, but some are more investigative type of journalism may be behind a pay wall, where you need to be a subscriber to help support those efforts.”

Quast also said the overall design of the paper will change too and the Post Register will also see a shift in the commentary content as leadership looks to include more diverse, local and national columnists.

“My philosophy when it comes to our commentary page really is we need to have a community conversation about issues that are facing us,” Quast said. “Unfortunately, in our world today, a lot of those conversations are one sided, right? We only want to hear what we believe, and so our approach, particularly on our opinion page, is going to be trying to include as many voices we can on all different sides of the issues to help inform people, and I think it’s important that readers understand we’re not trying to tell them how to think, we’re just trying to get them think. That’s our goal.”