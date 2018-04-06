INTERVIEW: Dinesh D’Souza talks new film, the state of social media and President Donald Trump

Dinesh D’Souza is a writer, scholar, public intellectual, and a renowned filmmaker. Born in India, D’Souza came to the U.S. as an exchange student at the age of 18 from Dartmouth College. He is scheduled to speak at the Lincoln Day Banquet in Idaho Falls on April 14. D’Souza joined Neal Larson and Julie Mason on KID Newsradio to talk about his upcoming film, the current state of social media and his view on President Trump.



You can listen to his full interview below:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza will be coming to Idaho Falls on Saturday, April 14 to speak at the Lincoln Day Banquet.

Among his speaking topics, D’Souza says he hopes to give a bit of a preview of his upcoming film, Death of a Nation.

“There’s kind of an existential fight about meaning of America and about which American ideals are really worth defending,” Filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza told KID Newsradio. “The movie is about two big ideas. One is the idea of white supremacy and the other is the idea of fascism and these are two cards, two incendiary cards that the left plays against, not only Trump, but against the Republican Party, against conservatives, that somehow racism and fascism are phenomena of the right.”

D’Souza says the scheduled summer-release movie comes after the political climate shifted following President Donald Trump’s election.

“The kind of customary quiet that usually descends upon the country after the election has not been the case with Trump,” Dinesh D’Souza said. “I’m in the thick of all this.”

By diving into history, D’Souza says he hopes to help the audience better understand the rhetoric of today not just in the political field, but on social media as well.

“When we think about what the fascists did in Italy with Mussolini, in Germany with Hitler…they tried to ally with the media, with Hollywood, with academia so that they could control, establish a kind of a strangle hold on the culture,” D’Souza said. “That’s the really creepy thing and it’s a new thing that’s happening in America now.”

As controversy accompanies Facebook with data breaches, Twitter and alleged shadow banning more right-wing users and YouTube silencing conservative channels, D’Souza says these actions war against basic constitutional rights.”We’re not asking for favors, we’re just asking to be able to use the same social media as everybody else on the same basis.”

Some of the most prolific hatred on social media and among political pundits includes the never ending onslaught of criticism towards President Trump. But, D’Souza says despite the attacks against the president, Trump is coming out strong.

“This is a man who has been subject to a more relentless and consistent attack than anybody in public life that I’ve known in my adult lifetime, yet he’s still standing,” D’Souza said. “I think that Trump has really defied expectations,” said. “He’s turned out to be a very wily character and even though fires off the mouth, he has a great ability to recover from things…there’s these big monumental accomplishments in a relatively short presidency.”