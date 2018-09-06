INTERVIEW: Congressman Raùl Labrador talks Kavanaugh hearings, post-Congressional plans

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Congressman Raul Labrador

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Raul Labrador (R-ID) weighed in on the Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and talked about his post-Congressional plans, during an interview with KID NewsRadio on Thursday, September 6.

The three-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been filled with controversy and protestors. Police have arrested dozens of people for interrupting the proceedings and some lawmakers have vocalized their frustration over withheld documents. Congressman Labrador told KID NewsRadio the demonstrations and contention is sending a clear message to Americans about the intentions of the Democratic Party.

“I’m watching these Kavanaugh hearings and I just keep thinking, ‘Wow, you know, does middle America really want this kind of representation? Do they really want to Democratic Party that they’re watching right now, obstructing in Congress? Is that the party that they want in control,” Labrador said.

Apart from the Kavanaugh hearings, Labrador’s time in Congress is winding down after he failed his bid for Idaho Governor. As the midterm elections approach, Labrador said he hopes to do a few more things before he finishes his term in Washington D.C.

“One of the things that we haven’t done is deficit reduction, and we need to look at making sure that we reform government in a way that actually cuts the growth of government,” Labrador said. “I think it would be great if we did that. Even if it was after the election, if we did something after the November elections before we recess. But, I just don’t see Washington DC really hungry for or, you know, have the appetite to do that, and that’s what’s disappointing.”

Looking back on his years of service in the United States Congress, Labrador said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished while in office and hopes Idahoans feel similarly.

“I’m proud of my record,” Labrador said. “I’m glad that I voted the way that I did. I’m proud that after eight years, I can say that I did not contribute to the deficit the United States has. I voted for some things that made America stronger and against the things that I thought made America weaker, I decided to vote against them. I stood up against them…I’m just grateful for the people of Idaho, for them giving me the opportunity for eight years to fight for them and I hope that they remember it and I hope that, you know, they’re grateful for it.”