INTERVIEW: Congressman Mike Simpson talks immigration, Kavanaugh hearings

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Congressman Mike Simpson

WASHINGTON D.C. — In an era where controversy surrounds every political issue, from President Donald Trump’s tweets to immigration reform, Congressman Mike Simpson says things are getting done in the nation’s capital.

“It’s been an interesting couple of years,” Congressman Mike Simpson told KID NewsRadio. “But, you know I look at what we’ve been able to do and I’m really proud of the policies we’ve been able to went to an act with him as president, and many of them are his initiatives. I think we’ve done a good job.”

While many disapprove of President Trump’s methods and behavior in the Oval Office, his background and experience as a real estate mogul somewhat explain why the president does what he does, Simpson said. Only time will tell, he added, if it’s going to help or hurt his chances at re-election.

“We’ll find out in 2020 when he runs for re-election if it’s effective,” Simpson said. “It got him elected. But, I think that’s the way that he’s always been from what I understand. I mean, I don’t know him well personally or anything like that, but you got to remember he came from New York real estate. You’re dealing with some pretty tough characters there…it’s not the way I would deal with a lot of things, but he’s different and he’s getting the job done. So, that’s fine with me.”

Until then, Congress continues to battle over bills on a variety of issues, like immigration reform. Both legislative bodies have struggled to come to agreements on border security, legalization and citizen and the children of illegal immigrants.

“We’re having a difficult time finding that sweet spot where we can get 218 votes because no matter what your position of your philosophy is, to get some passed you have to have 218 votes in the house and 60 in the Senate, and we haven’t been able to find that sweet spot yet,” Simpson said. “What all this comes down to is, I don’t think you’re going to solve the immigration problem until you’ve can convince the American people, look them straight in the eye and say, we’re doing everything on the border to secure the border. Whether that’s a wall, whether that’s increased border security in terms of agents and that type of stuff, whether it’s increased drones and that type of surveillance…But, until you can tell the American people we are doing everything we can to secure that border, I don’t think they’re going to go for trying to solve the immigration problem.”