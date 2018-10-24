INTERVIEW: Comedian Ryan Hamilton to perform in east Idaho on tour

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Ryan Hamilton

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Ashton-native and comedian Ryan Hamilton is making a stop near his hometown on Saturday, October 27 as part of his comedy tour.

“I love getting back home,” Ryan Hamilton said. “I get back home as much as I can. I get home, you know, at least three or four times a year just to see my family and um, you know, try to get home, especially a couple of times in the summer and then at least once around the holidays and I love being home. It’s just that it rejuvenates me. It kind of refreshes me, recharges me, reminds me of who I am, which is always a good thing.”

Hamilton, who has received national attention while opening for Jerry Seinfield and after Netflix released his show, “Happy Face,” said his path to comedy really started in east Idaho when two local newspapers agreed to let him write a weekly column.

“I was writing two columns a week, you know, for about three or four years and I’m just trying to make it funny and I don’t know, it was just something,” Hamilton said. “[In college,] few of us were interested in comedy and we did our own remote as a standup comedy show at that time. It was called Craigo’s pizza in Rexburg…I was 18 years old, and so just kind of, it was always kind of a little part of my life even though I never really thought of it as a career.”

Hamilton is set to perform at Brigham Young University – Idaho on Saturday, October 27.