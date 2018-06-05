INTERVIEW: College of Eastern Idaho leaders discuss first year of community college transition

Listen to the full interview with Rick Aman and Natalie Hebard

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho –As summer begins, students in high schools and colleges across the state are celebrating the success of another year and in some cases, a new chapter following graduation.

The College of Eastern Idaho is celebrating too after completing it’s first official year of operation after voters decided to change Eastern Idaho Technical College into east Idaho’s first community college.

“[The transition is] going extraordinarily well,” Rick Aman, president of the College of Eastern Idaho told KID Newsradio. “So, we just had our birthday that we really formed with a vote last year in May and we are transitioning from an existing technical college, about thirty years old, into Idaho’s fourth community college. So, a lot of hiring and we’re in the high schools trying to recruit dual credit students and congratulating high school graduates, which we are inviting them to join us this fall.”

Among the accomplishments, Aman said, include adding several courses, programs and opportunities for students looking to launch into the career field with both technical and academic credentials.

“We’re just beginning to add some,” Aman said. “Nursing, without question. Health professions are huge for us. The traditional trades continue, will remain at The College of Eastern Idaho. So, things like diesel and auto tech, machine tool welding, of course, and the new ones. We are working closely with Idaho National Lab and of course, they desperately need IT. Professional cyber security all the way around is a big, big program. We expect that to be explosive.”

Education at a lower cost is also a big draw for students looking at College of Eastern Idaho, Aman said. With organizations like the CEI Foundation, donors can help students in need find the funds necessary to get an education.

“We just allocated our round for 2018 and 2018 in February,” Natalie Hebard, executive director for the CEI Foundation, told KID Newsradio. “So, our next deadline is coming up February 8th, 2019. Students can go to CEIgiving.org, that’s the nonprofit version of the college website. So, they can click on the college website, find the nonprofit, the foundation office and pull up the application.”

Students interested in attending can also access more information at that website by going to the College of Eastern Idaho’s home page.