INTERVIEW: Bryan Smith gives update on case against Idaho governor

Bryan Smith is an attorney in Idaho Falls and is heading up the case against Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter’s veto of the grocery tax. Smith spoke with Cala Curtis at 590 KID Newsradio about the latest developments in the case against the governor, including a small technicality requiring the lawmakers to refile the lawsuit.

The Idaho Supreme Court is requesting corrections to the original lawsuit filing against Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter’s veto of the House Bill 67, which would have repealed the Idaho grocery tax.

“You actually file two documents a petition and a then a brief in support of petition,” Bryan Smith, the attorney heading up the case against the governor, said. “We stapled two exhibits, there are two letters, we stapled them to the brief and not the petition.”

Smith also said a recent change in Idaho law requires him to mail a copy of the lawsuit to the Idaho Secretary of State, Lawerence Denney.

“Now I am certain that Butch Otter, the Attorney General’s Office, Lawerence Denney were probably some of the first people to get copies of our petition after it got filed,” Smith said. “But, technically we’re required to mail that.

Smith said he’s since mailed the lawsuit to Secretary Denney. Additionally, the Idaho Supreme Court is asking the lawmakers to refile the lawsuit.

Representative Karey Hanks (R – St. Anthony), one of the legislators who joined the lawsuit, said she feels like this action and other actions by the Idaho legislature is an example of a positive future of our state.

“I’m very optimistic because we have a core of what we call, liberty legislators,” Representative Mary Hanks said. “The main key to all this is our constituents, getting involved.

Thirty Idaho lawmakers filed to sue Governor Otter after they say the governor missed the deadline to veto the grocery tax repeal which passed with a super majority in both the Idaho House of Representatives and the Senate.