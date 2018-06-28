INTERVIEW: Blackfoot Independence Day Firework Celebration promises to biggest in Bannock County

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Mark Baker, an administrator at Bingham Memorial Hospital, and Laura Smith, Director of Public Relations at Idaho Central Credit Union.

Editor’s Note: KID NewsRadio is an official sponsor of the Bingham Memorial Hospital Liberty Firework Celebration

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The Blackfoot community is gearing up for the Bingham Memorial Hospital Liberty Fireworks show on Saturday, June 30.

The event promises to be the biggest show yet, Mark Baker, an administrator at Bingham Memorial Hospital, said. Officials are adding new elements to this year’s show and Baker said they’re using the water front to their advantage.

“I don’t want to give away the show, but we do have special elements this year,” Mark Baker, administrator at Bingham Memorial Hospital, told KID NewsRadio. “There may be some water and splashes involved and so we’re really excited to add a new component to the show, maybe even call it 4D, if you will, because you may get a little wet if you’re in certain areas.”

But, Baker also said crowds can still expect the same, beautiful view the location provides.

“I tell you with the way that the sun sets there and, right in the middle of the Snake River valley, the Snake River runs along the West side,” Baker said. “You have the Jensen’s Grove lake that the fireworks are set on. Every is able to set up all the way around the south and west side of the lake. It’s really just a beautiful setting for a firework show like this.”

The firework show will take place at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot. Baker said anyone worried about crowds can find peace of mind in knowing just how many venues away from the lake that still provide a great view of the show.

“You’ve got grove itself and that area can accommodate about 30,000 to 35,000 people, and then there’s Airport Park, which is to the east and that is on the still great, a very good view because it’s on the east side of the airport…open fields there, lots of green grass, and then you’ve got the Bingham Memorial baseball fields where there’s five baseball fields and the city opens those up to be able to sit out into the outfields of those those fields as well,” Baker said. “All of them create this, from east to west, surround seating area”

Before the theatrics begin, visitors and locals are invited to enjoy some of the other activities during the day as part of Celebrate Blackfoot week.

“The snow machine races will be back in Blackfoot,” Baker said. “There’s the ranch rodeo, the free airplane rides in the morning and then of course, the food vendors and kid zone and another activities all throughout today, and a car show.”

Full event details can be found here.