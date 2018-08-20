INTERVIEW: Advocates ask voters to bring back historic horse racing

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Tom Dvorak and Nikeela Black

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Advocates are asking voters to bring back historic horse racing in the Gem State by voting yes on the statewide ballot this November.

The efforts come after the Idaho legislature approved historic horse racing terminals in 2013, allowing horse racing facilities in the state to operate machines for people to bet on past races.

“People could watch races that had been run before and place bets on those races and watch the races after place their bet,” Tom Dvorak, spokesman

for the Campaign to Save Idaho Horse Racing, told KID NewsRadio. “Depending on the results and depending on their bet they won or they lost, just like you would bet normally at Sandy Downs or any other track.”

Two years later, the Idaho legislature repealed their decision to let the machines operate and a delayed veto from Governor Otter prompted the Idaho Supreme Court to uphold the repeal, shutting down the machines across the state. According to the Idaho Press, the decision to repeal also led to the closure of both machines and live horse racing at the state’s largest park in Boise.

“The folks at Treasure Valley Racing, that’s the ownership group that operates Les Bois Park in Boise, they’re very passionate about horse racing,” Dvorak said. “They really want to see this sport have life breathed back into it. They have explored other avenues for legalizing historic horse racing. They’ve been unsuccessful up to this point.”

Now, thanks to 115,000 signatures from Idahoans across the state, historic horse racing could be making a comeback this November. Nikeela Black, Idaho jockey and attorney, told KID NewsRadio historic horse racing is more than just betting on old horse races. The funds generated from the machines provide more funding for live horse racing and boost the economy.

“Idaho is not unique in the struggle that we’re having to find ways to fund horse racing and keep this tradition alive,” Nikeela Black told KID NewsRadio. “That’s why lots of other states, Wyoming, Louisiana, New Mexico, have all adopted similar terminals and their horse racing industry there is thriving… They have great purses, they have a great state bred program for horses that are bred in those states, and that’s why it’s important to bring it to Idaho where we have a really long tradition of horse racing.”

Opponents of the initiative say the machines will overrun Idaho, Dvorak said. But, he said the idea that horse racing machines will show up at every truck stop or gas station in Idaho is simply untrue. Restrictions on how and where the betting takes place mean the machines are only allowed at facilities who run at least eight live horse race days a year or have simulcasting. Currently, Idaho only has two facilities meeting that threshold and other facilities eyeing the machines in their own tracks must go through an approval process with the Idaho Horse Racing Commission.

“Malad, for instance, runs four race days,” Black said. “Jerome, I think, runs three or four, but that’s because that’s how many race days they been approved from the commission. So, they would have to go commission, ask for that approval to get the requisite number of days and then come up with the funding to put the terminals in.”

As voting day approaches, Dvorak said he’s seen plenty of support from voters across the political and religious spectrum.

“What they’re supporting is an idea of fairness,” Dvorak said. “So, we have gaming in Idaho. We have it in different forms. In 2002, Idaho voters voted to approve casino-style gaming for the tribes and so people, when they look at this issue, they see this as a fairness question. Why not have very limited, restricted, gaming to help benefit this one industry, to put 550 people back to work, kick $50 million into our economy and provide money for schools?”

The ballot goes to voters on November 6.