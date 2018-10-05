Interpol president Meng Hongwei vanishes during trip to China, official says

The president of Interpol vanished after traveling to his native China last month, a French judicial official announced Friday.

The official, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation, said the wife of Meng Hongwei contacted authorities after Meng went dark sometime after arriving in China in late September.

He was last seen in Lyon, France, which is the headquarters of the international police organization.

“He did not disappear in France,” a source close to the investigation told Sky News.

Before taking over as Interpol’s chief in 2016, Meng served as Vice Minister of Public Security in China. Meng, 64, is the first Chinese official to head Interpol.

“Mr. Meng has almost 40 years’ experience in criminal justice and policing, having overseen affairs related to legal institutions, narcotics control, counter-terrorism, border control, immigration and international cooperation,” his bio says on Interpol’s website.

Meng’s term is set to run until 2020. Interpol has not yet commented on the reported disappearance.