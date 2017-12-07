Internet hoaxster Paul Horner died of drug overdose: report

An Internet hoaxster’s death in September was caused by a potent mix of drugs, according to a medical examiner’s report released Tuesday.

Paul Horner, who told the Washington Post he was the reason for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory, was found dead Sept. 18 at his home in southwest Phoenix.

The death was ruled an accident according to the report, which said the 38-year-old had clonazepam, despropionyl fentanyl, diazepam, ethanol and furanyl fentanyl in his system, the Arizona Republic reported.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, and is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Horner had a history with narcotics. In 2011 he was arrested for possession of more than $15,000 worth of drugs, the Arizona Republic reported.

He was known for peddling fake news stories in hopes that they would go viral.

Horner published hoaxes dating back at least six years, and often would use websites that sounded similar to legitimate news organizations, such as CNN.co.de and abcnews.com.co, the Arizona Republic reported.