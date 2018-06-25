Intern who cursed at Trump is identified, was suspended but not fired

The Congressional intern who hollered “Mr. President, f— you!” across the Capitol Rotunda last week during a presidential visit has been identified.

Sources tell Fox News the woman in question is 21-year-old Caitlin Marriott, who is interning in the office of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

Fox News is told she has not been terminated and will continue to work there through August.

Congressional authorities were finally able to identifiy Marriott and speak with her to determine if she posed a threat to the president, sources said. She raced from where she heckled Trump, forcing U.S. Capitol Police to put out a “be on the lookout” over their radios.

After deciding Marriott didn’t pose a threat to President Trump, authorities decided there was no other action they could take. However, Fox News was told that Marriott will be confined to her duties in Hassan’s office on the third floor of the Hart Senate office building and earned a week-long suspension.

Before Trump’s visit to the Capitol last Tuesday, a gaggle of interns gathered on the Senate side of the Capitol Rotunda behind a line of Capitol Police officers and Secret Service agents. When the president arrived, Marriott shouted the epithet as Trump walked into the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

Fox News is told that Marriott’s decision to hector President Trump was “impulsive.” The interns were bantering back and forth about potentially shouting something at the president, and fellow interns “egged on” Marriott and others to do something.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct. We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police,” Hassan’s spokesman, Aaron Jacobs, said.