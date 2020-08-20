Inside the ‘lavish’ life of alleged ‘We Build the Wall’ scammer Brian Kolfage

The Iraq war veteran charged with skimming $350,000 in donations for the US-Mexico border wall blew the cash on his “lavish lifestyle,” including a boat, jewelry and cosmetic surgery, prosecutors said Thursday.

Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage is accused of pocketing $20,000 a month — and a $100,000 up-front payment — from the viral GoFundMe fundraiser “We Build the Wall,” which launched in 2018 and raised $25 million.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Kolfage, 38, also spent the ill-gotten gains on a luxury SUV, golf cart, personal tax payments and credit card debt.

Kolfage is a triple amputee Air Force veteran who was seriously wounded in 2004 when a rocket blew up in Iraq, the Military Times reported.

He married his wife, Ashley, in 2011 — after meeting her years earlier when she was a hostess at a Chili’s restaurant in San Angelo, Texas.

The couple lives in Miramar Beach, Florida, with their young son and daughter.

A self-described “brand influencer” and energy drink model, Ashley has a massive presence on Instagram. On TikTok, Ashley has posed with the couple’s white Range Rover and has recorded herself washing a golf cart.

“What’s everyone’s weekend plans??” she wrote on one post with Brian. “Always can find us on the boat.”

Brian also keeps his 67,000 followers up to date on his Instagram, frequently posting about his beloved boat that sports a Trump 2020 flag.

It’s not clear whether the boat is the same one prosecutors say was purchased with the GoFundMe donations.

In 2018, the die-hard Trump supporter was praised by Donald Trump Jr. for his fundraiser.

“What you guys are doing is pretty amazing,” Trump Jr. said, with Brian next to him in his wheelchair, adding that the fundraising group showed “what capitalism is all about.”

The following year, Brian posted a photo of him and Ashley with Eric Trump.

Kolfage was arrested Thursday morning, along with former White House adviser Steve Bannon and two other men, for their alleged roles in the scheme.

Prosecutors allege that some of the cash that flowed to Kolfage was disguised as payments to Ashley for “media” purposes.

Reached by phone, Ashley defended her husband, who is due in Florida federal court Thursday afternoon, and said she made her own money.

“I don’t think he did anything wrong,” she told The Post.

“I’ll let him speak on his behalf, but I make my own money with all the stuff that I do,” she added. “I have not spent a penny of his money on all of that.”

“Had a great night at Mar a Lago, supporting We Build The Wall with the Trumpette’s group!” Kolfage wrote on Facebook.