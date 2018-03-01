Inquiry: UK must compensate child migrant program survivors

Britain’s inquiry into decades of child abuse says the government must pay compensation to 2,000 people who were sent overseas as children to countries where many met harsh conditions, neglect and abuse.

More than 100,000 poor children were sent to then-British colonies including Australia, New Zealand and Canada starting in the 19th century.

The British government took over primary responsibility for the policy after World War II.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse says the program was “fundamentally flawed” and failed to protect children from abuse and neglect.

The report said Thursday it was “essential” that the 2,000 surviving child migrants — about half the total sent after the war — received financial redress.

Then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown apologized in 2010 for the “shameful” and “misguided” child migrant program.