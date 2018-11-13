Inmate charged in fatal riot denies committing violence

A Delaware inmate charged in a deadly prison riot testified Tuesday that he did not assault or kill anyone, and that he was expecting inmates to stage a peaceful protest about prison conditions.

Jarreau Ayers, who is acting as his own attorney, took the stand to give a narrative account of what happened during the February 2017 riot at Delaware’s maximum-security prison, where a guard was killed and three other staffers taken hostage.

Ayers, 37, denied killing, assaulting or kidnapping anyone but said he accepted responsibility for his actions during the disturbance and would not try to point the finger at other inmates, saying he would not “disassociate” himself from people he loves.

“I refuse to do it. I’m not going to do it for a not-guilty verdict. I’m not going to do it for anything,” he told jurors.

Ayers, who is serving life in prison for murder, is one of three inmates being tried on murder, assault and kidnapping charges. They are among 17 inmates charged in the riot, 16 of whom are charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Steven Floyd. The others face trials over the next several months.

“Sergeant Floyd shouldn’t have died. I agree with that,” Ayers said. “Bad things happen when you have good intentions.”

Ayers told jurors that he knew something was going to happen on Feb. 1 of last year at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna but didn’t know exactly what.

In the weeks and months leading up to the riot, inmates had staged peaceful protests over issues such as phone and shower time, said Ayers, who acknowledged talking to another inmate, convicted murderer Royal Downs, about a similar protest. Refusing to come in from the recreation yard or staying on the prison tier and refusing to lock into their cells were two options to get the attention of prison administrators, he suggested.

“We have to get some people that can make decisions … and try to get some of these things figured out,” he explained.

A review ordered by Democratic Gov. John Carney after the riot found that Department of Correction officials’ dismissal of warnings about trouble brewing was indicative of an overcrowded, understaffed facility plagued by mismanagement, poor communication, a culture of negativity, and adversarial relationships among prison staff, administrators and inmates.

Ayers said he was in the recreation yard when inmates inside a building staged the takeover, recalling that he felt frustrated when he realized what was happening because he expected inmates to stand together in the yard in a show of solidarity.

“They chose for me not to be part of that situation. That was a decision they made that I still take issue with at times,” he said.

Ayers also testified that after being ordered back into the building, he began walking around, checking on inmates he knew to make sure they were all right.

Ayers also said he participated in efforts to get inmates with medical issues out of the building, noting they might die before the situation was resolved. Two male correctional officers were also released after being beaten and tormented by inmates before response teams used a backhoe to breach a wall early the next morning and rescue a female counselor.

But Ayers said that after opening a door to release the group of inmates with medical issues, he quickly shut it when he saw response teams start to rush the building. Ayers said he immediately snatched a radio from Downs’ hands and began yelling at negotiators on the other end.

Prosecutor Brian Robertson asked Ayers if he was frustrated. Ayers responded that he was angry.

Robertson also pressed Ayers on whether he showed the same concern about Floyd as he did about inmates with medical issues.

“Did you step up for Sergeant Floyd? Did you get him out the building? Robertson asked.

“Why would I get him out of the building?” Ayers asked.

“Because he could possibly die,” Robertson noted.