INL Cybersecurity Grid Completed After Three Years of Construction

ARCO, Idaho – Putting the security in cybersecurity. The Idaho National Laboratory is one step closer to improving our nation’s electrical grid. The expansion of the INL cybersecurity research power grid is now complete.

“When electricity stops, business stops and most people’s lives stop as well, unless they still have a cellular connection,” said Christopher Irwin with the Office of Electricity from the U.S. Department of Energy. “Our need for continuous electricity is essential now. A grocery store you could run in the old days without electricity. You had the mechanical cash registers. You had all that.”

Irwin is a program manager working on the smart grid. According to his colleagues, 90 percent of our U.S. power grid is distribution. The other 10 percent is transmission.

The project at the Idaho National Laboratory has two main goals. The first is making our national electrical grid more resilient during natural disasters so power can be restored or rerouted quicker.

“For example up here at the top, we have a hospital and we have a fault of some sort. We have a tree fall across a power line or something. We want to be able to detect that and we want to be able to reroute power around that to make sure the time the power is down is minimized. So in this case you can see where the power is out now. We have it isolated into this area, but we still want to provide power back up here, so we have a new and improved switch that we would like to test. We can operate that switch and now back feed power back in there,” said James Case, Senior Systems Engineer for the INL.

The second goal of this project is to protect the grid from cyber threats.

“Yes, I believe we are at risk. We’ve seen that in other countries around the world. There have been multiple attacks against infrastructure in the United States as well,” said Scott McBride, Infrastructure Security Manager with National Homeland Security at the INL.

To address these two challenges, the INL can use its newly-completed full-scale power grid to act like it’s Idaho Falls, Idaho or a larger San Diego, or a much larger Houston, Texas. This way the researchers can conduct experiments that would mimic real-life scenarios. This kind of work is currently only being testing in Idaho.

“I would say, yes, it is significant for Idaho. I think this might bring some needed attention to the Idaho National Laboratory,” said Alan McCracken, Data Network Engineer for the INL.

The construction for the voltage upgrade began three years ago.