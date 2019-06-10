Ingraham: Why are we helping illegal immigrants when we can't help ourselves?

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham addressed politicians who are putting America’s health and well-being “at risk,” specifically the government of California.

“Over the weekend, we learned that California has gone from sanctuary state for dreamers to just being a sucker state for Americans. They just announced state budget deal will now give health care benefits to many adult illegals too. Those between the ages of 19 and 25 will now be eligible for California’s ‘Medicaid’ program known as ‘Medi-Cal,'” Ingraham said Monday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $98 million a year to cover low-income illegal immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25, but the state Assembly’s bill would cover all illegal immigrants over the age of 19 living in California – a proposal that would cost an estimated $3.4 billion.

The state Senate, meanwhile, wants to cover adults ages 19 to 25, plus seniors 65 and older.

Ingraham argued California is ignoring their homeless problem and homeless vets and instead helping in favor of illegal immigrants.

“Think those homeless people including homeless vets might be able to use that money?” Ingraham said.

Ingraham also pointed out that Californians will tax citizens who don’t have health insurance, essentially reviving the penalty part of the Affordable Care Act.

“How they’re going to pay for this by the way, by taxing citizens who don’t have health insurance. In other words, reviving the penalty of Obamacare,” Ingraham said.

The Fox News host also brought up the 500 migrants from African nations — including the Republic of Congo — that have been apprehended in Texas, at the Del Rio Border Patrol sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, since May 30, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The African migrants were recently sent to San Antonio, Texas while eastern Congo is experiencing an Ebola outbreak with over 2,000 cases reported.

Ingraham raised concerns for the health of San Antonio citizens.

“One wonders where is the concern for the health of the San Antonio citizenry? Frankly citizens across the United States. Who’s going to translate their concerns to federal officials? And why is no one questioning the pressure that this will place on communities across the country that are now obligated to house, educate, and feed people from other continents when we seem incapable in some cases of caring for our own citizens,” Ingraham said.

