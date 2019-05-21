Ingraham: Democrats have become radicalized on abortion, just look at 2020 candidates

Are Democrats out of touch with the majority of America on the issue of abortion?

Laura Ingraham took on Democrats for moving to the “extreme” on the issue.

“In the absence of a compelling agenda the Democrats are left to marinate in their own radicalism, how extreme have they now believe the Constitution allows for fully viable innocent babies– both pre-born and born to be killed– by the most gruesome measures,” Ingraham said Tuesday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham brought up the controversial comments of Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam who earlier this year waded into the fight over an abortion bill that one sponsor said could allow women to terminate a pregnancy up until the moment before birth — with critics saying Northam indicated a child could be killed after birth.

Ingraham criticized the Democratic presidential candidates for not condemning Northam’s comments.

“To this day none of the 2020 Democrats — there are 23 of them– none of them have condemned that statement by the still-sitting Virginia governor,” she said. “In fact, they all seem to be on board with what he said.”

The Fox News hist accused the Democrats of misreading the situation in Alabama and the nation’s real feelings on abortion.

“Alabama didn’t pass the law to score political points, Alabamians passed the law because they believe that they were saving the lives of innocent babies. For Christians and others who believe abortions is the taking of an innocent life, no amount of vilification by Hollywood, news media, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, anybody is going to change their moral determination.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.