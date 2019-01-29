Infestation of 600 bats at Louisiana high school causes temporary closure, officials say

Talk about a “batty” issue: An estimated 600 bats reportedly infested a high school in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, causing the school to close both Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday morning, the winged creatures were reportedly seen flying through the hallways of Gueydan High School, Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Jerome Puyau said.

The bats likely entered the school through a vent or opening, he said.

The city of Gueydan has reportedly offered to help the school get rid of the bats, KATC reported, though schools officials have been told to let the animals leave “naturally.”

Once the bats exit, the school will be cleaned “thoroughly” before students and staff are allowed back, Puyau added.

This isn’t the first time bats have caused problems for schools in the state. McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans in 2011 battled an infestation, WDSU reported at the time, while Banneker Elementary, which is also located in New Orleans, faced a similar issue in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.