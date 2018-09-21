Infants among stabbing victims at New York City day care, police say; suspect in custody

A suspect was in custody after at least five people, including three infants, were slashed at an overnight New York City day care facility early Friday, police said.

The wounded were found inside the Queens home around 3:30 a.m., according to NBC New York. The injuries were not considered to be life threatening, police said.

The injured infants included two boys and a girl, police said. Another man and a woman were also injured. Their identities and ages weren’t immediately released. The man who was injured had a child at the day care while the woman was a daycare employee, according to NBC New York.

The suspect, identified as a 52-year-old woman, was found in the basement of the home with self-inflicted cuts on a wrist, according to the station.

She was reportedly being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening wound. Her relationship with the children wasn’t immediately clear.

Other children at the day care weren’t injured, authorities said.