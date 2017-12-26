An infant boy, whose body was allegedly bent in half by his father’s efforts to make the baby stop crying, died Tuesday, police said.

The 6-month-old boy’s father, 30-year-old Robert Resendiz, called emergency authorities in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 19 when his son stopped breathing, according to FOX10 Phoenix. He died two days later.

Initially, Resendiz reportedly told police he found his son unresponsive when he woke up, which the infant’s mother apparently contradicted.

Resendiz later admitted he pressed his son’s legs over his head and bent his body in half until he was “limp,” KPNX reported. He also allegedly told police he bit the infant twice “out of frustration.”

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital told police the infant suffered lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a wrist fracture and pattern bruising on his thigh.

Doctors said the baby’s injuries were “not survivable.”

Resendiz, who KNXV reports is being held on $250,000 bond on child abuse charges, is reportedly due in court Wednesday.