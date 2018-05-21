Indonesia's most volatile volcano erupts again

Indonesia’s most volatile volcano has spewed smoke and ash in the latest of several eruptions in less than two weeks.

Disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said Mount Merapi on the main island of Java erupted twice early Monday. A column of volcanic material rose up to 1,200 meters (3,930 feet) into the air and ash fell in several villages.

The alert level of the volcano was not raised.

An eruption of Merapi on May 11 sent nearby residents fleeing to safer areas.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.