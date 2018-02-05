Indonesia's capital braces for floods as landslides kill 2

Landslides caused by torrential rains have killed at least two people and triggered a flood warning for the Indonesian capital.

The local police chief in West Java’s Bogor district, Andi M. Dicky Pastika, said Monday that rescuers have found two bodies.

He said hundreds of rescuers, including police, soldiers and residents, were digging through the debris with their bare hands, shovels and hoes for four people still missing.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said landslides at four areas along the hilly resort town of Puncak have blocked the main road connecting the area to Jakarta.

He said Jakarta, home to more than 30 million people in its greater metropolitan area, has raised its flood alert to the highest level.