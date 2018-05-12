Indonesia suicide bombings at churches kill at least 6, police say

Suicide bombers attacked three churches in Indonesia early Sunday, killing at least six people and wounding more than 35 others, police and media reports said.

All three attacks occurred in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city of around 2.8 million people in a country that holds the world’s largest Muslim majority, Reuters reported.

The first attack was at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church, which killed two people, including a suspected suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer, and wounded 11, police told TVOne network.

The attack was followed by a second explosion in another church that killed another person, while two were rushed to a hospital.

In a third attack, three more people were wounded, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attacks.

The latest attacks came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left five dead and five injured. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaeda-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.

Churches have been previously targeted in central Jakarta at Christmas in 2000 that killed about 20 people, Reuters reported.

Indonesia has seen “recent resurgence in homegrown militancy,” the wire service reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.