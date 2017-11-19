Indonesia graft suspect detained after doctors clear health

Indonesia’s anti-graft commission has arrested a top politician who for weeks evaded questioning over his alleged role in the theft of $170 million of public money.

Attempts to detain Setya Novanto took an unexpected twist on Thursday night when he was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash.

Novanto’s lawyer said he was badly injured, but Corruption Eradication Commission spokesman Febri Diansyah said Monday that an independent panel of doctors concluded there was no need for his continued hospitalization.

Diansyah said Novanto was moved to a detention center around midnight Sunday.

He is accused of being among 80 people who used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system to steal more than a third of the funds.