Indonesia boosts security for militant trial after attacks

Indonesian police have deployed dozens of elite officers to guard the trial of radical Islamic cleric Aman Abdurrahman following a wave of attacks by Islamic State group-inspired militants.

More than 100 officers from counterterrorism and paramilitary units are protecting the South Jakarta District Court on Friday along with numerous plainclothes police.

Abdurrahman is accused of being the key ideologue for IS militants in Indonesia and ordering attacks including a January 2016 suicide bombing and gun attack in the capital Jakarta that killed four civilians and four attackers.

Prosecutors are expected to make a sentencing demand at Friday’s hearing.

Suicide bombings Sunday and Monday in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, killed 26 people, including 13 attackers. Two families carried out the attacks, using children as young as 7.