Indianapolis apartment shooting leaves 4 dead in latest act of ‘pure evil’ in city

A shooting inside an Indianapolis apartment left four people dead Wednesday night in the latest act of violence to strike the community, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired at a complex on the city’s northeast side, where they found three men and one woman with apparent gunshot wounds, Indianapolis Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene, but no names or details about the circumstances of the deaths were immediately released. No information about a possible suspect or suspects was released.

“Obviously, this is a tragedy for our community, one that we’ve seen played over and over again, and too many times, impacting too many families and too many communities,” Bailey said. “We’re devastated.”

The shooting happened an hour after members of the City-County Council of Indianapolis’ public safety committee rejected a Republican-proposed commission to study violence in the city, Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder told reporters at the scene, before adding that “apathy from city leaders is shameful.”

“I’ve never made it political,” Snyder said. “I’ve kept saying it’s not about politics, it’s about people. But tonight they made it political, and unnecessarily so.”

Snyder said that in the last 88 days, dating back to the municipal elections, 177 citizens have been shot, 59 stabbed, and 51 killed.

Following the council meeting’s adjournment, the committee’s Democratic Chair Councilor Leroy Robinson (D-1) said in a written statement posted on Twitter that the responsibility for addressing violent crime lies with the committee, which is adopting a new model to work with criminal justice agencies and engage with the public to collect crime data.

Snyder encouraged residents to work with police to end the violence.

“This is pure evil that we’ve got going on in our city,” he said of the violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.