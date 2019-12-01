Indiana suspect with ‘Crime Pays’ face tattoo remains at large: police

Police in Indiana are looking for a man with the words “Crime Pays” tattooed across his forehead.

Donald Murray, 38, allegedly led officers in Terre Haute on a high-speed pursuit Friday after he was spotted driving without lights on his car, according to authorities.

Police said Murray crashed into a tree and fled the scene on foot. There was a passenger in the car who said he didn’t know his name, they said.

CANADIAN WOMAN ARRESTED FOR NOT HOLDING ESCALATOR HANDRAIL AWARDED $20G IN DAMAGES

Murray remains at large. He faces criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement charges — both felonies, Terre Haute’s WTWO reported.

Anyone with relevant knowledge of the matter is encouraged to call police at 812-232-1311.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Terre Haute is located about 80 miles west of Indianapolis.