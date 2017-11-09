Indiana post office bombing defendant indicted on 5 counts

A grand jury has indicted a northwestern Indiana man on five charges stemming from a pipe bomb explosion at a post office.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Thursday that the grand jury indicted 45-year-old Eric P. Krieg of Munster on charges of making an unregistered destructive device, mailing a destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials, possessing a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence, and mailing a threatening communication.

Krieg is accused of mailing a package at the East Chicago post office that exploded Sept. 6, injuring a postal worker. He’s also accused of mailing a suspicious package to another person on Sept. 29.

A phone message seeking comment was left for Krieg’s attorney.

A federal magistrate last month ordered Krieg to remain jailed until trial.