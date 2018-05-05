Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect confirmed dead after shootout

A veteran Indiana police officer was fatally shot early Friday evening at a Terre Haute apartment complex during a confrontation with a homicide suspect who later died from injuries suffered during the shootout, authorities said.

The suspect, who was linked to a homicide that occurred earlier Friday, opened fire from the building’s second flood after he was approached by four investigators, police said in a news release.

His shot wounded the officer who later died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, police said. Neither the officer nor the suspect were immediately identified.

“It is another tragic loss for the Wabash Valley and the Terre Haute Police Department,” Sgt. Joe Watts of the Indiana State Police said.

Terre Haute police Chief John Plasse said the suspect was wounded in the ensuing standoff with officers from the city and other agencies, then barricaded himself inside the building. The suspect was injured and medics were called to treat the man, but he later died, officials confirmed.

A woman managed to get out of the apartment about a half-hour before the suspect was apprehended, Fox 59 in Indianapolis reported.

Terre Haute police and officers from other agencies surrounded the building in the Garden Quarter apartment complex on the city’s south side shortly after the shooting, police spokesman Ryan Adamson said.

The death was the first in the line of duty for a Terre Haute police officer since July 11, 2011. Officer Brent D. Long was killed while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Long, 34, had worked for the department for six years.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.