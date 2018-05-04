Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect also reported dead

A police officer was fatally shot early Friday evening during a confrontation with a suspect who was later found injured, but died soon afterward.

A woman managed to get out of the apartment about a half-hour before the suspect was apprehended, Fox 59 in Indianapolis reported. The suspect eventually died, but details were unclear.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were immediately identified.

“It is another tragic loss for the Wabash Valley and the Terre Haute Police Department,” Sgt. Joe Watts of the Indiana State Police said in announcing the officer’s death.

The suspect was injured and medics on the scene were called to treat the man, Watts said. The nature of the man’s injuries and how they were suffered weren’t immediately known.

The police officer was at the scene as part of a homicide investigation, Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson said, but authorities did not reveal when the homicide occurred.

Adamson said a suspect in that homicide opened fire and killed the officer, who later died. No additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed.

Terre Haute police and police from other agencies surrounded the building in the Garden Quarter apartment complex on the city’s south side shortly after the shooting, Adamson said. Officials called the area dangerous and urged residents to avoid it.

The death was the first in the line of duty by an officer with the Terre Haute Police Department since July 11, 2011. That is when Officer Brent D. Long was killed while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

The 34-year-old Long worked for the department for six years.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.