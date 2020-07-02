Indiana mother charged after family’s pit bull mix kills infant son

An Indiana woman has been charged after her family’s pit bull mix fatally mauled her 26-day-old son, according to a report.

Jennifer Connell, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, the Journal and Courier reported.

Connell’s pit bull terrier attacked her infant son, Julian, on Jan. 25 after she put the baby to sleep in her bed at the family’s Lafayette home, said the report, citing a police affidavit.

Before attacking the infant, the pit bull was fighting with a second dog, a beagle mix, in the bedroom, police said. Connell’s teenage son removed the injured beagle from the room. He returned to find the pit bull covered in blood and standing over the baby.

A responding officer had to fatally shoot the pit bull to provide first aid to the infant. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Connell, who police said was home at the time of the attack, told officers she was trying to find a new home for the pit bull. It had behaved aggressively toward the family and the second dog, according to the affidavit.

Connell faces two additional counts of neglect of a dependent for allowing her children to live in what investigators described as unsanitary conditions. They found animal feces and the bodies of decaying mice littering the home, the paper reported.

Connell was held at the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday. The Associated Press was unable to determine if Connell has an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.