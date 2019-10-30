Indian toddler drowns in tub while parents watched coverage of boy who fell into open well: report

A toddler in India drowned in a makeshift bathtub Monday while her parents were allegedly preoccupied watching coverage of the 2-year-old boy who fell 100 feet to his death into an abandoned well, reports say.

Revathi Sanjana, 2, was discovered by her father, motionless in a plastic container of water after he and his wife were watching news coverage of the rescue efforts for Sujith Wilson, a young boy who had fallen into a borewell days earlier, the Times of India reported, citing local police.

BODY OF TODDLER, 2, RECOVERED IN INDIA 4 DAYS AFTER FALLING 100 FEET DOWN AN OPEN WELL: REPORTS

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared dead.

Sujith’s body was recovered from a well on Tuesday, four days after he plunged to his death.

Rescue teams worked around the clock for over 80 hours to try and save the toddler, but at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday – after drilling a hole near the well – officials detected a smell, indicating that the boy was deceased, the Times of India reported separately.

His body was pulled from the hole a short time later and he was buried that same day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sujith’s death is the latest in a number of similar deaths plaguing the country. In June, another 2-year-old died after falling 125 feet into an unused well in the Sangrur district. He was trapped for more than 110 hours before rescue teams reached him. He was declared dead on arrival.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.