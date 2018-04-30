Indian police arrest 4 after video shows attack on girl

Indian police have arrested four teenagers after a video of them allegedly tearing the clothes off a girl in a village was widely shared.

Police official Nayyar Hasnain said Monday that four other young men are still being sought.

The attack occurred in Bharthura, about 60 kilometers (30 miles) south of Patna, the capital of eastern Bihar state. It was not immediately clear when it occurred, and police released no details on the victim, who appeared to be in her early teens or younger.

The video shows a crowd of men and boys swarming the girl along a dirt road, grabbing and groping her as she tries to fight them off and begs to be freed. More young men are watching the assault, including some filming it on their phones.