Indian man arrested after eating sloth bear genitalia to boost sex drive: police

An Indian man was arrested Saturday after police allege that he cut off and ate sloth bear genitalia in an effort to boost his sex drive.

The man, only identified as “Yarlen,” was taken into custody in the western state of Gujarat after being on the run for years, authorities said.

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN ACCUSED OF CUTTING OFF HUSBAND’S GENITALIA

“We created a special cell to track him down and arrest him,” Ritesh Sirothia, of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, told the BBC. “It was our longest chase, it went on for six years.”

INDIA BOY, 3, SURVIVES 35-FOOT FALL THANKS TO PASSING RICKSHAW, DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS

Investigators first thought something was amiss when they were notified of sloth bear carcasses — without their genitals — in Kanha National Park.

Officials say Yarlen is part of the nomadic Pardhi-Behelia tribe, which typically lives in forests and hunts to survive, and reportedly believes animal penises serve as an aphrodisiac.

In 2013, Yarlen was first arrested after two south bears were discovered without genitals and without gall bladders. He spent a year in jail before being released in 2014, when he made bail and fled.

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Authorities think Yarlen is also connected to the poaching of endangered wild animals, including tigers, across India. He’s connected to at least six cases of animal poaching, the news outlet reported.