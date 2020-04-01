Indian man, 93, and 88-year-old wife recover from coronavirus against odds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 93-year-old man in India became the oldest person in the country to survive the coronavirus pandemic, according to Indian doctors.

The man and his 88-year-old wife from the southern state of Kerala joined about 140 others in the country recovering from the virus as India grapples with more than 1,444 confirmed cases and 45 deaths, BBC Hindi reports.

The elderly couple’s release is being celebrated by medical professionals since both suffer from age-related health problems, and the man specifically has underlying conditions — hypertension and diabetes — which have proved fatal in many cases across the world.

Kottayam Medical College Hospital officials put them next to one another separated by a glass partition in the ICU.

“They were happy once we put them there,” said Dr. R.P. Renjin, who was part of the team treating the couple, whom the staff affectionately called “mother and father.”

The elderly couple’s daughter and son-in-law, who gave them the virus, are known as the “Italy couple” in headlines for skipping screening at the airport upon their arrival.

By the time officials tracked them down, several family members already were infected.